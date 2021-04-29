Everything you need to know about morel mushroom hunting in Missouri

CAMDEN COUNTY - Shannon Huff, a morel mushroom enthusiast from Camden County, encourages everyone to reconnect to nature through mushroom hunting.
However, there are rules every new mushroom hunter should know:
Generations of Missourians have been trying to find a surefire way to locate mushrooms. According to Huff, a couple of tips are most popular.
Looking near downed trees, or any decomposing natural material is a great place to find mushrooms.
“Whenever you find a dead or dying tree, that tree is decomposing and it's getting decomposed by that fungus so the fungus is doing well and hopefully producing these fruiting bodies which will be your morel mushrooms that you're looking for,” Malissa Briggler, the state botanist and part-time mushroom expert said.
Dried creek beds and other low-lying areas are also conducive to mushrooms. Earlier in the season, warmer areas will produce more mushrooms, but as the soil warms up along with temperatures cool, damp, soil will produce more mushrooms.
“I've heard of some people even finding mushrooms where tornadoes might have gone through in the previous year,” Briggler said. “There's a lot of different tricks of the trade.”
For Huff, there’s only one trick that has reliably worked - time.
“You got to walk in, and you got to find a spot and you need to get low, and you take an opportunity - you walk for one minute, you squat down low, and you take a look for six minutes,” Huff said.
“This gives you an opportunity to actually scan the entire area that you're in. Because six minutes is a long time and you can rotate around while you're looking. You're more likely to find mushrooms with time than you are with exact locations of Ash trees or looking on the southsides of hills.”
Safety and following the law are also important to mushroom hunting.
Look out for mushrooms that closely resemble the tasty fungi or “false morels.” Sometimes called reds or beefsteak, you can tell the difference by cutting the mushroom in half. If the mushroom is hollow, it’s a true morel. If not, Briggler recommends tossing it.
“I do spend a fair amount of time trying to explain why people really should not be eating the false morels. But there is a pretty good, easy way to identify morels in the field and I don't worry too much about people accidentally poisoning themselves by eating a mushroom that was not,” Briggler said.
Another tip is to figure out where morel harvesting is allowed. On Department of Conservation lands, all mushrooms found are free to gather for personal use and eat. However, mushrooms gathered on public lands cannot be sold. Highly trafficked areas near cities or in city parks may have extra regulations so Briggler encourages mushroom hunters to check with local officials before taking mushrooms.
State Parks not managed by the Department of Conservation also may have different rules for gathering mushrooms.
Don’t trespass. Perhaps the rule most sacred to the mushroom hunting community is to ask permission before picking mushrooms out of someone else’s land. Picking mushrooms out of land that isn’t yours is considered poaching.
If you want to taste morel mushrooms but are not planning on foraging for them yourself, the Morels & Microbrews festival in Fulton will take place on Saturday, May 1, from 12 to 4 p.m.
Learn more about Huff's love of hunting for mushrooms and where that love came from in the Columbia Missourian's feature. There is also a special guide on how and where to forage.