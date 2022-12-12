Evie Allen will join KOMU 8 News this week during the evening newscasts alongside Emily Spain, Matt Beckwith and Ben Arnet.
She is joining the team after spending 13 years at the ABC affiliate WSIL in southern Illinois.
Learn more about Evie in the Q&A below!
Q: Tell us your name, and a little bit about yourself.
"My name is Evie Allen. It looks like EVE-ie when you see it spelled E-V-I-E, but it is Evie. Like everything. Every time. Everybody. I get EVE-ie a lot, so I usually have to tell people that's how it's pronounced. But, I don't mind, I answer to anything. I'm from Southern Illinois, which is a lot like Columbia, which is why it felt like home being here when I visited."
Q: Why did you want to become a journalist?
"In the beginning a long time ago, my siblings used to say I had the look. I was their designated Oprah. But after a while, I'm a minister's kid. I'm just used to talking to people and hearing stories. I mean, that's what you do in church, you hear stories, you listen to people talk and they share a lot of testimony and they share a lot of their lives. And I enjoyed that part of church and I also enjoyed that part of journalism. You're hearing stories, you're learning a lot about people and you're learning a lot about things you never knew before."
Q: What can you tell us about your family?
"We're a family of six from my immediate family, three girls and a boy and I'm the third girl, but, coming to Missouri is my husband, Matthew, and my dog, Maggie. So, the three of us will be living here being a part of the community, eating at the restaurants and making this home."
Q: What do you like to do outside of work, what do you do for fun?
"I like movies, I like dancing, I like singing. So, I'm not opposed to karaoke, although, it's been a while. I like church, events, concerts. I'm a pretty open kind of gal, so if there's something adventurous indoors or outdoors I'm open to it."
Q: What are you most looking forward to about working here in mid-Missouri?
"One of the major things I'm really excited to do is work with students. I really look forward to just sharing that I've learned over the past 13 years with others. I don't want to hold it in. Also, I look forward to learning some new reporting skills and journalism skills myself. I know there's a lot I can learn here, not just a lot I can give, so I look forward to that as well."