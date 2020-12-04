COLUMBIA-- Three months later, a couple is speaking out about a traffic stop encounter with the Columbia Police Department.
The driver, Kamal Annoor, and the passenger, Tenacious Jones, said the day still replays in their heads.
"It still replays in my head over and over again because I was frightened in this situation. Not just for me, but for my lady, I was frightened for her. Like I say, still to this day, every time I see a police, I don't know," Annoor said.
CPD released a community briefing video and body cam footage Thursday afternoon, which attempts to correct the record about the Sept. 2 traffic stop near Park Lane and Towne Drive.
After a portion of the stop was captured on cell phone video by Jones and posted on Facebook, an internal police department investigation began.
Annoor said the officers initially pulled him over for speeding, running a stop sign and lane violations. The video showed an officer telling Annoor to step out of the car or he'd "pull him out." Annoor steps out and is handcuffed.
The officer then said he could see "marijuana shake" -bits and pieces that break off marijuana buds- in the vehicle.
KOMU 8 News reached out to criminal defense attorney David Smith about the traffic stop. Smith said it's possible officers could have see little bits and pieces of marijuana in the car, but it's so small that it really could have been anything.
"In cases like that, show the evidence that there is something in the vehicle," Smith said. "But just to be able to say they saw something, crumbs or shake or whatever, it makes it very difficult to prove the officer is telling the truth."
CoMo for Progress member Rebecca Shaw originally sent a letter to police Chief Geoff Jones about the investigation. Chief Jones responded and said "the investigation needed training" but found that there were no policy violations in relation to the search of the car and no courteous treatment of the couple, both of whom are Black.
Shaw then submitted an appeal of the investigation with the Citizens Police Review Board, which will be discussed at the next meeting on Dec. 9.
"I was concerned about the video because we've been having these conversations with CPD for so long about how to build trust between the Black community in Columbia and our officers and community policing, how community policing is about respect ... and in that video ... I did not see respect," Shaw said to the Columbia Missourian.
Jones said she's "desensitized to seeing a Black man getting handcuffed."
"It's normal when we are Black and getting pulled over by the police, but when he handcuffed me and touched me, I thought that was a new extreme, and I really thought like 'Did we do something wrong?' when I knew we didn't do anything at all."
Neither Annoor or Jones knew anything about the internal investigation until Thursday, when it was released to the public.