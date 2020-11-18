FULTON- A mid-Missouri woman is a participant in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials.
Stephanie Easley decided that she wanted to help out and be a participant in the vaccine trials.
"I felt that I needed to make a decision and I felt like doing this research and doing the vaccine would benefit me and everybody," Easley said.
Easley works at Valley Park Retirement Center in Fulton.
"We consider every one of our residents our family, and then their family becomes our family," Easley said.
Easley wanted to be safe for others around her.
"I don't think anyone was ever prepared for what we seen and what started to happen with COVID. Then, of course, I have five children, and four grandchildren, husband that went through recent hip replacement. I wanted to be safe for them," she said.
She started researching the process starting in July. Then in September, she filled out the initial questionnaire.
She had two injections. After the first one, she didn't feel any symptoms.
“It felt like a flu shot,” Easley said.
It was after that second injection that she really started to feel some mild symptoms.
“Throughout the day, I was feeling signs and symptoms until six o'clock that night,” she said.
She wants others to pay attention and do the research for the vaccine.
"Hopefully people will take advantage of that and get the vaccine when it comes available," Easley said.
Pfizer and BioNtech released a press release Wednesday, which stated that the vaccine was found to be 95% effective against COVID-19, beginning 28 days after the first dose. 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were evaluated, with 162 observed in the placebo group and eight observed in the vaccine group.
Efficacy also proved consistent across age, gender, race and ethnicity demographics. The observed efficacy in adults over the age of 65 was over 94%.
Pfizer hopes to get the information to the FDA within the next few days.
If approved, some doses could be available for frontline workers next month.