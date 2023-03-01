JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court set an execution date Wednesday for a man convicted in the 2000 murders of two Randolph County jail guards.
Michael Tisius is scheduled for execution at 6 p.m. June 6.
In September 2010, Tisius was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder. He shot and killed two Randolph County jail guard in part of a plot to break out an imate, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
The Missouri Supreme Court turned down Tisius' death row appeal in April 2017.
Tisius currently serving time at the Potosi Correctional Center.