COLUMBIA − Drivers will soon have to deal with some changes in south Columbia. The Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization (CATSO) technical committee met Wednesday to discuss realigning Philips Farm Road.

There were two proposals, but one would have affected several nearby homes. The other would have intersected with Rock Quarry Road, which is a different elevation than Philips Farm Road. Both alignments will cross over Clear Creek that will require building a bridge.

The committee approved on a slightly different route to avoid those issues.

Philip Farm Road will extend west toward Bearfield Road (red line). Drivers will be able to turn south on Bearfield (blue line) to return to Philip Farm Road (green line), where it will eventually connect to a roundabout on State Farm Parkway.

"Basically, what we discussed today was having what is shown as the red alignment, east of Bearfield, and the green alignment west of Bearfield Road," Jacob Ray, the traffic engineering supervisor for Columbia, said.

Ray said discussion to realign the road came about after the Columbia Parks and Recreation department announced it would expand the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse. New subdivisions are also being built in the area.

The fieldhouse opened in 2019 and is used for basketball, volleyball and pickleball tournaments, as well as other sports.

The expansion will include four new hardwood courts, office and meeting space, and common areas. It will be funded from the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Development Fund, general fund revenues, private donations and the voter-approved park sales tax.

A public hearing for the expansion is scheduled later this month, on Feb. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fieldhouse. Input is also being taken online at BeHeard.CoMo.gov.

A public hearing for the extension of Philip Farm Road will be held on Feb. 23 at the CATSO meeting, where they will finalize the preferred alignments for the road.