COLUMBIA - Laclede Electric Cooperative Trust gave a grant of $7,700 to OATS Transit, a nonprofit transportation provider.
OATS Transit said the funds will go toward buying a new minivan, which will be used in Camden County.
OATS Transit provides rides to the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens. OATS Transit Administrative and Development director, Jill Stedem, said this isn't the first grant that the nonprofit has received from Laclede Electric.
"OATS Transit has been a recipient from Laclede Electric for the last couple of years, and we've been very excited to get those grants. They help us to be able to purchase buses. We have to have local match to be able to purchase those," Stedem said.
Stedem said OATS Transit is experiencing a driver shortage.
"OATS Transit as a whole is down probably 85 drivers right now statewide, which is pretty significant," Stedem said.
Stedem said she hopes to see more applicants in the coming weeks.
"We're hoping since the unemployment has ended, we'll start to see more applicants applying for jobs," Stedem said. "We're not any different than any other business where we are struggling to get applicants and hire employees."
Stedem said the organization is able to pull drivers from certain areas into the other areas with more need. She said they also have drivers working overtime to be able to fill those voids.
"At the present time we're making do, but we're not able to expand and offer any service beyond what we have right now until we fill some of those vacancies," Stedem said. "We have a lot of plans for some future growth, but until we get the driver vacancies filled, we can't expand on that."
Stedem said the shortage of drivers impacts their local services.
"We provide a valuable resource that in a lot of areas, cities don't have their own transportation service," Stedem said. "In the rural areas, services like Lyft and Uber may be very limited."
OATS Transit covers 87 counties in the state of Missouri.
"In some areas, we run the city routes, other areas, we've do trips to senior centers, shopping, we do a lot of medical appointments, and about 50% of our services actually go to sheltered workshops throughout the state of Missouri," Stedem said.