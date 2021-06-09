JEFFERSON CITY - Recent officer-involved fatal shootings in Jefferson City and Columbia have brought an issue in transparency to light: body cameras.
Seven states currently require body cameras statewide: Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Carolina.
Missouri is not one of the required states, and as a result, body camera usage varies throughout the state. Columbia, Camdenton, Osage Beach, Moberly and Sedalia police departments are some of the departments that require body cameras, as well as the Boone, Cole and Callaway County Sheriff's Departments.
While Jefferson City, Mexico and Eldon do not have body cameras in place, the Chief of Eldon Police says he is applying for grants to get them worked into the department.
Peter Joy, the Director of the Criminal Justice Clinic at Washington University in St. Louis, believes all departments should use body cameras.
"Every state should adopt what seven states have done," Joy said. "Which is require all law enforcement officers that interact with the public to have body cams. It's more than just to clear up issues of police shootings. I think it's also helpful from a policing and law enforcement perspective. Often times, it'll be absolute proof of wrong doing on the part of individuals, so it goes both ways."
One counter argument raised regarding the use of body cameras is that the angles could distort what is happening. However, Joy explained he doesn't see a downside in using body cameras as additional evidence.
"Police have used dash cams on their cars for decades. They find that it is a very effective tool when individuals are arrested or at least suspected of driving under the influence," Joy said. "Cameras are used in stores to help catch shoplifters and those same issues can be raised. So I think the justice system can sort those kinds of questions out."
As the demand for police transparency continues to grow, departments around the state will have to consider implementing body cameras.