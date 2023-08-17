COLUMBIA − Social media is a powerful tool that can connect people far and wide.
But it’s also a journey — particularly for kids just starting out.
As kids head back to school, experts say it’s important to keep up with their use of social media, especially as new platforms are popping up.
Titania Jordan, chief parenting officer for Bark Technologies, says building a foundation of expectations early is key.
“First and foremost ... these are multiple conversations you should be having with your children over the course of their childhood and teenage years,” Jordan said.
This can be can also be a challenge for parents, however, when there are new and emerging apps and networking sites that kids sign up for — without their parents' knowledge about that platform, or their consent.
April Rothweiler, a local parent, says parents need to be both an authority figure but also a companion children can turn to.
“You don't want to be more of a friend than a parent, you have to be both,” Rothweiler said. “But you have to create a safe environment. Kids actually want boundaries. They want those rules, they they thrive in structured environments.”
A new Twitter-like app called Threads, launched last month, lacks direct parental controls. It’s another example of why experts are encouraging parents to engage with their kids and make sure they have an open dialogue about their social media use.
“On that new Threads app, they claim that they're invested, invested like $16 billion or something like that in safety concerns,” Rothweiler said. “But they didn't actually explain what that looks like. What are those measures that they're taking? As a parent want to know, because that's going to help me decide on if I'm going to allow my child to engage in that type of app that they have.”
Congress is also looking to step in to help parents protect their kids online.
A bipartisan bill was introduced in the U.S. Senate earlier this summer that, if passed, would require social media companies get parental consent for 13- to 17-year-olds to use social media using age-verification measures.
It would also ban social media companies from recommending content using algorithms for users under the age of 18.
Earlier this summer, the American Psychological Association released a set of recommendations for teens’ use of social media. The guidelines acknowledge teens are going to use social media no matter what. So, it encourages parents to train their child in media literacy and limit screen time so it doesn’t interfere in sleep or physical activity, among other steps.
But as with any form of parental intervention, Jordan says its important to acknowledge that there is a give and take with the relationship, which is critical for fostering an environment where kids feel comfortable coming to parents with any problems they face while online.
“Making sure that your child knows that you are a safe place,” Jordan said, “that they can come to you with anything that has upset them or that they have questions about and you will remain calm, you will not freak out, you will not punish them, you will not take away their access. That's critical.”