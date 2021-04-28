COLE COUNTY - The trial of James Addie continued on Wednesday with a few experts taking the stand.
Addie is charged with killing his fiancée, Molly Watson, in 2018.
Watson was found on a rural road outside her car on April 27, 2018, near the intersection of Route M and Highway 151 in the Middle Grove area, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
The defendant had been married for 22 years to a different woman, who told authorities she had no idea about his affair.
Jason Crafton, who works in the Firearm and Tool Marks division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab, testified on Wednesday that the tire impression found at the scene matched the tire pulled from Addie's car.
"My conclusion was that particular tire made that particular impression," Crafton said.
Crafton cited 11 identifying, individual characteristics present on both the tire and the tire impression that led to his conclusion.
In cross-examination, Crafton said that individual characteristics are subjective to the professional examining the tire impression against the tire itself. When asked to describe the characteristics to the jury, Crafton was unable to do so.
Assistant State Attorney General Katharine Dolin led the questioning of Crafton. She said Crafton received both tires from the passenger side of Addie's car, and asked if he was able to identify which tire made the track.
Crafton said he was able to exclude the front passenger side tire, and identified that the tire that made the impression was the back passenger side tire from Addie's car.
Dr. Carl Stacy, a forensic pathologist and faculty member at the University of Missouri, conducted the autopsy of Watson. He said he determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.
Stacy said they located an entrance wound, but the projectile didn't pass through and they didn't locate an exit wound. However, Stacy said they did recover the projectile from inside Watson's skull.
The trial is ongoing, and KOMU 8 will continue to follow it as it progresses.