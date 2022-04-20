COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce's Showcase Day might be the first time Columbia business owners have been able to exchange their business cards since the beginning of the pandemic.
About 100 local businesses joined the chamber's Showcase Day on Wednesday morning. Various companies took part in this event, including retail, insurance, health care and construction, among others.
For business owners, it was a chance to network with each other.
"So it feels really good to be back together, getting together with a lot of the other small businesses in Colombia and getting to show what we do," Nick Allen, the owner of Manor Roofing & Restoration Services, said.
Matt McCormick, president of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, said the event gives Columbia businesses an opportunity to talk about what they do.
"To build that network, talk about the services and the business that they offer out to the community," McCormick said.
Facing the challenges over the last couple of years, business owners regarded it as an opportunity to learn from each other. Some owners talked about their challenges and shared how they're dealing with them.
"Just everybody kind of looks at things just in a little bit of a different way. And we've got a lot of creative people in Columbia, Missouri," Allen said. "It's nice to get to see how someone's viewing a challenge and how they're facing it and tackling it. Taking it head-on and maybe it gives you an idea – maybe we ought to be doing that."
Besides providing a platform to conglomerate businesses in Columbia, McCormick also hoped to bring awareness to shopping locally.
"Whether you're another business owner, or whether you're a resident that lives here, that awareness that all those needs for services, or retail, or whatever that might be that you can get that taken care of here in Columbia," McCormick said. "Always think of our local businesses first."