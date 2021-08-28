COLUMBIA - The Missouri Senate's decision to extend a bill that permits the sale of to-go alcohol becomes effective on Saturday.
The Senate Bill 126 Act was established at the beginning of the pandemic to create a safer, more socially-distanced way of drinking. On July 7, the senate decided to extend the effective dates of the bill in light of a spike in COVID-19 case projections.
Tropical Liquors is one of many local bars that are in favor of the to-go law extension.
Tropical Liquors' head bartender Rebecca Thomas said being able to take the restaurant's alcoholic slushies to a safe environment is a smart way to drink.
"It's a great idea for people to responsibly get their alcohol home so they can drink where they don't have to worry about driving," Thomas said.
One server at another local restaurant, Las Margaritas, expressed her gratitude for the order's extension.
"I personally love it because we get a lot of people who want to-go drinks and it increases sales for us," Bella Bowers said.
The SB 126 Act states that bar establishments "must provide the consumer with a dated receipt for the purchase of intoxicating liquor."
The act will remain in effect indefinitely unless future legislation determines otherwise.