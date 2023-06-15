COLUMBIA − The U.S. Drought Monitor's latest map shows extreme drought conditions are continuing in mid-Missouri.
The map, released Thursday, shows Cole and Moniteau counties are experiencing extreme drought. Parts of Boone, Howard, Callaway, Osage, Saline, Pettis, Benton and Morgan counties are also experiencing extreme drought. The rest of mid-Missouri is experiencing severe drought, according to the map.
Gov. Mike Parson issued an executive order at the end of May, declaring a drought alert in the state. The order activates Missouri's Drought Assessment Committee and requests that all state and federal agencies participate as needed.
As recommended by the committee, the state is offering free emergency water and hay for family farms and ranches.
Water is available now at 25 state parks and 36 boat ramps at state conservation areas. Hay will be available starting June 25 at 17 state parks.
Water pumping locations in mid-Missouri include Finger Lakes State Park and various spots at the Lake of the Ozarks. Hay stations include Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, Ha Ha Tonka State Park and Arrow Rock State Historic Site.
The state is also streamlining its special hay hauling permit process. Permits can be requested through the Missouri Department of Transportation's Carrier Express online service at no charge.
A full map of water and hay pickup locations can be found below.