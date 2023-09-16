COLUMBIA – On Saturday, drone pilots were supposed to register any unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) through remote ID. But the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) moved the enforcement date back to March 16, 2024.
Remote ID tracks a drone in the air to provide identification and location information in a broadcast signal, according to the FAA.
After drones are registered through remote ID, airlines and other pilots can use this data to locate the control station when a drone appears to be flying in an unsafe manner or if it is flying in a restricted area.
In its UAS sightings report, the FAA said it has received over 100 reports of unauthorized drones flying near an aircraft each month.
Drone pilot Roni Ray Burns is a member of the FAA Safety Team (FAASTeam), which works to lower aviation accidents rates nationwide, according to the FAA. Burns is also a commercial airline pilot who agrees that drones should have remote ID.
"This will just make aviation a lot safer just for the airplanes themselves," Burns said.
Robert Meder, a drone pilot, flight instructor and member of the FAASTeam said while there may have been an increase in recreational and commercial drone pilots, he thinks that number is changing.
"I think it's starting to plateau a little bit,” Meder said. “When the first consumer easy to fly consumer [drones] came out everybody was, ‘Let's buy one and play.’ And now it's getting a bit more professional.”
He also said he supports the use of drones if people understand the rules.
"I'm a proponent of using these for appropriate purposes, whether it's recreational or business, just understand that you are sharing [the] skies,” Meder said. "Make sure you understand the risks involved, that you take appropriate measures to mitigate set risks and fly safely."
The FAA published the proposed rule back in December 2019, but it was not finalized until January 2021. The original enforcement date was set for March 16, 2021. This has since been postponed multiple times.
Burns also said the added cost to add remote ID to a drone, could be responsible for the delays, among other issues.
"It is a cost, and some may be prohibited based on their drone weight or whether or not that drone can support that or [that the] software program will allow that to update," Burns said.
Meder thinks it may have something to do with how many people own drones.
"There's a lot of legacy aircraft that were purchased before the rule came into effect. So, it's equipping them with modules,” Meder said. “It's taking a lot of work, a lot of work to get everybody into compliance."
There are three ways drone pilots can meet the remote ID rule:
- Remote ID capability is built into the drone.
- From takeoff to shut down, without a remote ID, the drone broadcasts:
- Drone ID
- Drone location and altitude
- Drone velocity
- Control station location and elevation
- Time mark
- Emergency status
- The drone is limited to visual line of sight operations.
For those looking to add a remote ID, Burns said to check suppliers, but his drone already had one built in.
There are also a designated areas, called FAA-Recognized Identification Areas (FRIA), where drones do not have to have a remote ID. In this instance, the drone without remote ID can operate without broadcasting, but must fly in the visual line of sight.
Anyone can fly in these areas but only community-based organizations and educational institutions can request them.