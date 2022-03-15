COLUMBIA -- Two years ago, Melissa Rubio-Hernandez and a friend started a Facebook group in an attempt to help others at the start of the pandemic.
She said she started worrying about community members who might not be able to leave their homes or access basic necessities in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak — like her elderly neighbors, people with disabilities or low-income residents.
So she made the "Work together in the Community -- Columbia, Missouri," Facebook group on March 15, 2020.
“I wanted to really help our communities or the community members around our area,” Rubio Hernandez said. “My hope was that I would be able to bring services or help to those who may need it most -- our elderly, and even some of our low income or disabled community members.”
She said she never anticipated how big the group would get or how long it would remain active. It has more than 16,000 members and still gets multiple posts every day.
“I never in my life, thought that it would grow this big and that people keep joining every day,” Rubio-Hernandez said. “I'm very proud of that. Even though COVID is now getting better, we'll still be able to continue helping our community.”
She said she is proud to be part of a community that is full of people who are so willing to help each other.
Chris Bell is one of those people. He has worked at Sam’s Club for the past 32 years. During the pandemic, he said he felt bad when people would come into the store and they didn't have what customers were looking for.
“I figured maybe I'll do something. So I saw this group ‘Work together in the Community,’ and I got on there and I posted when the toilet paper came in,” Bell said. “So when we got it, then people could come in and get it. They didn't have to come in and check every day.”
For the past two years, he has posted in the Facebook group nearly every day about what the store has in stock.
“It went from paper to disinfectant wipes, those were the big things back then. So that started two years ago when COVID started and I just kept doing it,” Bell said.
He said the content of his posts are much different now. People don’t ask as much about paper products, he said. Instead, people now frequently ask about items like Uncrustables, corn dogs and milk.
Bell said he gets an average of about 200 interactions on the posts per day.
“It takes me 10 minutes to walk the perimeter of the store and see what we have, what we don't have,” Bell said. “But, it saves people hours, you know, an hour out of their day to come all the way in and look at it.”
Rubio-Hernandez said a lot of people looked to Bell for help during the pandemic.
“I think connecting those people to people in need is something that has always been a dream of mine,” Rubio-Hernandez said. “So I'm glad that we were able to do that. I just love my community.”