Facebook group helps mid-Missouri moms find baby formula amidst shortage

COLUMBIA − The national baby formula shortage is affecting people across the country, and for mothers in mid-Missouri, this is no exception.
Many shelves are empty, and mothers are having a hard time finding the formula they need for their child.
Robin Anderson, a Columbia mother with a 3-month-old son, said the formula shortage has also increased food insecurity.
"So, for me it's like never knowing if there's going to be formula when I go to the grocery store or knowing if an Instacart shopper is going to be able to find it," Anderson said.
She also said she is lucky that her child does not have specific formula needs, but she keeps an eye out for formula in case one of her friends need it.
"It's just kind of living with that day to day like 'Okay we have two weeks worth, okay now we have one weeks worth, okay now two or 10 or five or eight days worth,'" Anderson said. "You just don't know when it's going to come next."
Anderson said the shortage is devastating because she was used to having hundreds of cans of formula on the shelves.
Some mothers have taken to Facebook groups to share information on which local stores have baby formula in stock.
The Facebook group "Show Me Formula: Mid Missouri" is a private space for mid-Missouri mothers to post photos of places where they have found formula.
"Social media has been like paramount in helping me get what I need," Anderson said. "So just like one call out and I have friends who are searching for formula, they're taking pictures of the shelves with timestamps and putting it in Facebook groups, so it's saving us from having to go from store to store."
She also said she has helped other mothers out by taking photos of extra formula and posting them to the Facebook group.
Anderson said the Facebook group has also been helpful because many times people will not be charged for the formula posted by other mothers.
"Some of these groups are enabling them, enabling mothers and get what they need at no cost, so if you have formula then you just put it out there," she said.
Many stores on Monday are still sold out of formula. Target, Walmart and Sam's Club were nearly empty after a KOMU 8 reporter checked.
In a new update from the Associated Press, the formula retailer Abbott says the company has reached an agreement with the Food and Drug Administration to re-start the production of the formula.
Abbott said it would take around eight weeks to start shipping formula to stores. This is the first step to stopping the formula shortage, since the manufacturer closed down earlier this year.
With the baby formula shortage wiping out shelves, the mid-Missouri community is coming together to help mother's feed their children. Mothers are using Facebook groups to make sure people can find the formula they need.