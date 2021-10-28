COLUMBIA − After President Joe Biden announced in a town hall that one of his campaign promises could not be fulfilled in the upcoming spending bill, local community college leaders are quickly preparing for what may lie ahead.
For the second straight year in a row, enrollment at community colleges has continued to drop.
According to an NPR report, U.S. colleges and universities are seeing decreases of nearly 500,000 students. The decline of 3.2% is just 0.2% short of 2020's enrollment numbers.
Dr. Jeff Lashley, president of the Moberly Area Community College, said enrollment at MACC did not drastically change until this fall.
"The first year we were waiting to be impacted, and it did not come," Lashley said. "This fall semester though, we are down about 5% in headcount and about 7% in credit hours."
This past April, Biden announced his intentions to have the American Families Plan passed in Congress. The plan called for $109 billion for free college, $80 billion to make Pell Grants more eligible and $62 billion to help students complete community college degrees.
Even when President Biden was elected into office, Lashley still held some doubts that there would be change on the community college front.
"The concept of free community college has been around for a long time," Lashley said. So when this concept initially came out, I did not have a lot of hope for it ever becoming a reality."
Lashley's prediction has come true, for now, affecting students who rely on financial aid to complete their studies.
"I think [financial aid] has helped me because it helped me get my books without having to pay a large amount," Alexander Shadwick, an MACC senior studying engineering, said.
Shadwick believes a plan similar to Biden's is necessary for continued student growth at colleges.
"[I think] perhaps trying to make community college affordable for all could really help our country get smarter," Shadwick said..
There are still other options that Congress could consider to help alleviate student debt.
"I think increasing the Pell Grant could be the thing that would really impact student debt, most significantly," Lashley said.
Lashley also recommends those who are looking into college to check out the A+ Scholarship Program, which gives Missourians two free years of community college if they complete a certain amoung of tutoring hours.