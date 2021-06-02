JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development is offering free FAFSA assistance this summer.
This week marks the start of the FAFSA Frenzy summer series, where job centers across Missouri hold free events to assist students with completing their Free Application for Federal and Student Aid.
There are 10 Missouri job centers in the state holding these events, and the Jefferson City Job Center kicked things off on Wednesday.
The point of these events are to help students file their annual FAFSA and answer any questions the students or families may have.
Jessica Duren, the assistant commissioner for communications and outreach at the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development says a lot of students missed out on the support that they would have had, had they had a normal school year.
"Due to COVID, obviously a lot of students were virtual, were in a hybrid situation, so counselors might not have had the opportunity to work directly with the students," Duren said.
The FAFSA Frenzy in Jefferson City goes until 7 p.m. Wednesday, however, it isn't the only day you can attend the event.
The FAFSA Frenzy events will last until July 15, with the next event being held on June 8 at St. Joseph's Job Center.
Events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and from 4 to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
- June 8: St. Joseph's Job Center
- June 10: Kennett Job Center
- June 15: Hannibal Job Center
- June 17: Kirksville Job Center
- June 22: Rolla Job Center
- June 24: West Plains Job Center
- June 29: Chillicothe Job Center
- July 13: Joplin Job Center
- July 15: Park Hills Job Center