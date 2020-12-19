COLUMBIA - Dozens of people from multiple veterans and service organizations came together Saturday to honor veterans during the holiday season.
The Columbia chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a ceremony at Memorial Park Cemetery, laying four wreaths in each corner in the section designated for veterans.
It coincided with the non-profit Wreaths Across America's annual event that recruits volunteers to lay 700,000 memorial wreaths across 1,000 locations in the United States. Volunteers in Jefferson City participated in the campaign, but the Columbia chapters couldn't participate with attendance limits and social distancing precautions in place.
"Several of us said 'wait a minute,' it's the holiday and we ought to honor these veterans anyway so I contacted the Memorial Park cemetery and they were very accommodating," Columbia DAR Regent Julia Goodell said.
Each member of SAR and DAR have an ancestor connected to the Revolutionary War. Goodell's ancestor was a private in the Virginia militia. The group was formed, in part, to honor those ancestors and all soldiers. Members sent care packages to military personnel in Kuwait earlier this year and host a wreath laying ceremony every year for Memorial Day.
Saturdays's ceremony included a color guard and patriotic address with American Legion Post 202 performing taps and a gun salute. It's the first year the members hosted a ceremony for the holidays, but they plan to continue it in future years.
"I was in the military myself and I remember when I was overseas over Christmas and it was kind of sad to not be with your family. So I think remembering our veterans, especially during the holiday time is important," Goodell said.
In Jefferson City, a similar event was held last weekend at the Jefferson City National Cemetery with the city's mayor and numerous state lawmakers in attendance, according to a Facebook post from American Legion Post 5.
Multiple groups also participated in a Wreaths Across America at the Hawthorn Memorial Gardens Saturday morning.