MARYLAND - Seven deceased firefighters from Missouri will be honored at the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) Memorial Weekend.
The event, taking place Oct. 8-9, will honor the 148 firefighters across the United States who died in the line of duty in 2021 and several who died in previous years. Each firefighter's name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices.
The honorees from Missouri are as follows:
- Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney, age 58, of the Boone County Fire Protection District, died on Dec. 21, 2021 while on the scene of a vehicle accident when a tractor trailer hit his SUV at a high speed before hitting a University Hospital ambulance and the vehicle involved in the original crash.
- Firefighter Rodney L. Heard, Sr., age 56, of the St. Louis Fire Department, died in June 2021 due to complications of COVID-19.
- Volunteer Firefighter James Dale “Jimmy” Jenkins, age 74, of the Belgrade Volunteer Fire Department, died on Dec. 3, 2021 from a heart attack after responding to a structure fire in Potosi in December 2021.
- Captain Ivan D. LaGrand, age 54, of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, died in December 2021 due to complications of COVID-19.
- Captain Robert J. Rocha, age 59, of the Kansas City Fire Department, died in November 2020 due to complications of COVID-19.
- Volunteer Battalion Chief Marvin F. Shaffrey, age 55, of the Cedar Hill Fire Protection District, died in November 2021 due to complications of COVID-19.
- Firefighter/Paramedic Craig S. Shormas, age 59, of the Monarch Fire Protection District, passed away in April 2020 from complications of cancer, deemed by the state of Missouri to be in the line of duty.
- The complete 2022 Roll of Honor, which details all firefighters being honored, can be found online.
On Saturday, Oct. 8, the families of the fallen firefighters will gather for a candlelight service. Returning survivors will also share the light from the Remembrance Candle, a symbol of the hope and enduring friendship shared by all who have lost a firefighter. St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby will emcee the service.
Sunday morning, Oct. 9, Fire Hero Families can participate in the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, where the nation expresses its gratitude for the service of their loved one. The NFFF presents each family with an American flag flown over the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol, a badge and a rose. Emmy Award-winning journalist Michelle Sigona will emcee the Sunday Memorial Service.