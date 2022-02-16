COLUMBIA − More than 2,000 Columbia Water and Light customers were without power for a short time Wednesday afternoon.
According to the city's outage map, about 2,143 customers were affected in west Columbia for about an hour.
Columbia Water and Light public information specialist Matt Nestor said a tree fell on some lines around 11:19 a.m.
A crew was assigned to the outage along Scott Boulevard. Nestor said the crew has to replace some equipment, so about 190 customers remain without power while crews finish work.
Update, 12:29pm: Power has been restored for most of our customers. Please let us know at 573-875-2555 if your electricity is still out.Around 11:19 a.m., a tree fell on some power lines causing the outage. We appreciate everyone's patience.— Columbia Water&Light (@CoMoWaterLight) February 16, 2022
The city said to call 573-875-2555 if your electricity is still out.