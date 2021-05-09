FULTON - Families embraced love and joy at The Brick District Playhouse for a Mother's Day brunch.
Mothers were treated to a food and music throughout the brunch.
Amy Dittmer said she was happy to be able to celebrate with more than just her immediate family.
"Being able to be with you know the extended family who we haven't see for awhile, that's really exciting. It means a lot," Dittmer said.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented people from seeing their loved ones last year. That separation made Sunday's event so much more special for moms, including Debbie LaRue.
"It's important that we let each other know that we love each other. It's so important," LaRue said. "Especially with this past year being so tough, love has gotten many of us through."
Not only is LaRue a mother to her children, but her co-workers said they look up to her as a mom, too. Ashly Galbreath works as a volunteer for The Brick District Playhouse. She said LaRue is like a mom to her.
"Debbie LaRue, she's been a mom to me for forever," Galbreath said. "She's always giving to a cause and helping others."
For LaRue, being a mom is one of the most fulfilling experiences in the world. She said having her children with her on Sunday made it even more special.
"Having your children with you on Mother's Day, I can't explain to someone who's not a mother," LaRue said. "It's a feeling that's like no other. It's wonderful."
Amy Dittmer said Mother's Day is when she can take a break and celebrate being a mom.
"I don't have to cook! It's a great day to celebrate all the moms out there. I think we all owe our moms a thank you for getting us to where we are," Dittmer said.
LaRue wishes her mom could be here to celebrate with her family. Her mom passed away in 2003, but she said she can still feel the love.
"If momma were here today, I would be hugging her and looking into her beautiful blue eyes. She would be hugging me right back and saying, 'I love you,'" LaRue said.
Families were treated to a brunch by Fresh Ideas and ate in The Brick District Playhouse. Brian Mann, General Manager of The Brick District Playhouse, says it's nice seeing all the love and families coming back together.
"It's rewarding. The fact that they take their time to come here and enjoy their time here, it means a lot," said Mann.
LaRue said the holiday is meant for everyone to celebrate.
"Mothers Day is a very special day for all of us. Many of us are mothers or grandmothers," LaRue said. "Many of us still have our mothers still with us, some of us don't. Those of us who do not have our mothers with us, they're always in our hearts."
She understands that being a parent means sometimes you have to be disciplinary. However, she says being a mom is about love.
"It's unconditional. Absolutely unconditional. It's a love that is so deep," said LaRue.
The love continues to be shared as the proceeds from Sunday's brunch will go to purchasing a new piano for the Callaway Singers.