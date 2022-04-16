COLUMBIA- Hundreds of kids participated in Easter egg hunts around Columbia on Saturday.
Destiny Pointe Church started off the Easter weekend with an egg hunt in Cosmo Park. Destiny Pointe Church has put on an egg hunt since their church was founded, but has not had one in the past 2 years due to COVID-19.
Pastor Josh Palmer said “Our church is eight years old. So we've done it since the beginning. But we haven't been able to for the last two years because of COVID. So today's kind of like probably our fifth year.”
Pastor Palmer said the Easter hunt for the kids and the community.
“We just want to have a lot of fun with our kids, and just connect with our community,” Palmer said.
Candy, eggs and chocolate was not the only thing participants at the Destiny Pointe Church received. Scholastic and Tiger Bounce donated to the event.
“Scholastic donated a book to every child that came out. Then Tiger Bounce donated a free pass to every kid that was out today to go to Tiger Bounce and spend a day,” Palmer said.
Columbia Parks and Recreations also hosted an Easter egg hunt called “EGGstravaganza.” The festivities took place in Douglas Park. Kids could take pictures with the Easter bunny, get their face painted, and participate in an egg hunt. The egg hunts were divided up by age group.
Kirsten Clancy and her family traveled from Rifle, Colorado to Columbia to celebrate the Easter weekend with family. Clancy said the Easter egg hunt is a great chance for kids to get outside.
“We decided since the cousins are together that we should do some fun outdoor activities with the community and get them playing around these kids and stuff” Clancy said.
Clancy was impressed by the event and the volunteers.
“Everyone here that has been volunteering has been so kind. It's really nice to see everybody in the community come together, but especially when they're volunteers showing up and giving a huge chunk of their Saturday to coordinate all of this” Clancy said.
Verna Laboy is a volunteer program specialist with the City of Columbia. Laboy helped get volunteers to come host the Easter egg “EGGstravaganza.”
“You see hundreds of kids out here playing games with volunteers. The volunteers are in position and they're manning the games. The bunny rabbit is running around taking pictures with children, and everyone's having a great time, lots of candy at the extravaganza” Laboy said.
Laboy expressed how joyful she was seeing the kids play and finding a sense of community again.
“This is probably the first extravaganza in a few years since the pandemic. This gives my heart joy to be out here today with hundreds of children and families running and playing in the sun, playing games, getting candy, filling their baskets with treats and goodies. This is what I've been waiting for. I've been missing communities,” Laboy said.
Like Laboy, Clancy is glad to see the return of Easter egg hunts.
“Anything done that's free to the whole community brings everybody from different areas and walks of life” Clancy said. “To get kids around kids from different school districts and that intermingling of demographics and everything is so good for kids because you just see kind of the same people on your block every day. So it's really nice and they love it. They feed off the bigger groups of kids too. So the more the better. I'm glad this came back” Clancy said.
An additional scavenger hunt took place at Indian Hills Park from 3-4:15 p.m.
The Mid America Harley Davidson Easter also celebrated the Easter weekend. The egg hunt was from noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Harley Davidson dealership.