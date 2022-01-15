COLUMBIA - Many families headed outside Saturday to enjoy mid-Missouri's first major snow of the season. Stephens Lake Park was full of people sledding, building snowmen and walking their dogs.
Columbia residents used plastic, metal and inflatable sleds to race down the hills.
Stephens posted a list of sledding tips to keep people safe. The list includes sledding only during the day, using the right kind of equipment, using equipment properly and walking around sleds when going uphill.
Matt Hawley is a parent who took his kids to the park to play in the snow.
"We look forward to coming out to Stephens to sled every time it snows. We always run in to friends and family," Hawley said. "It's just a great place to be on a winter day."
He says Stephens Lake Park is a great place for sledding because there are multiple hills that vary in steepness.
"It's nice that they have this big horseshoe. Lots of space so you can kind of choose how fast you want to go," Hawley said.
Most people at the park bundled up with multiple layers, hats and gloves. Hawley said that his family tries to take advantage of the snowy weather.
"We try to teach our kids there's no such thing as poor weather, just poor clothing. So we'll just get bundled up and we'll usually stay out here for several hours," Hawley said. "It's just a beautiful winter day."
Hawley's kids, Odin and Hazel, both said that having snowball fights is their favorite winter activity.