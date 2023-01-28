JEFFERSON CITY- Families from all across Missouri gathered to the Runge Conservation Nature Center today for Eagle Day.
Eagle Day is an event at the conservation center that focuses on educating people of all ages about how eagles operate in the wild and their history as a species surviving endangerment. It also gave people the opportunity for people to see eagles in person for possibly the first time.
The event is also practiced statewide through a variety of different conservation centers. Most Eagle Day events take place near water habitats where eagles populate the most for hunting.
Runge media specialist Maddie Est says that Eagle Days occur during the late December through February season this time of year because of their migration pattern.
"The northern waterways where they get their food is freezing over. Basically it's so cold they can't access their food, so they're forced to go a little bit further south where it's a little warmer and they can access that water," Est said.
Because of this big window, eagles can still be spotted in the area for the next one to two months.
"Throughout really December into February, you'll have these events popping up around water usually. Here is the Missouri River, Mississippi River, but I know in the Ozarks they do an Eagle Day event," Est said.
One of the main goals of the conservation is to not just conserve and educate, but give people the opportunity to see and understand wildlife.
"We understand in a lot of ways interactions with wildlife sometimes don't happen or they're not positive. The goal of events like this is to allow people of all ages, not just kids, to come and see up close what wildlife is," Est said.
Families like the Bax's are the reason why the event is so important for the conservation. For young Kyvor Bax, seeing the eagles in person was what made something interesting as a concept turn into an experience he would never forget.
"How they flap their wings, it was kinda cool," Bax said.
His favorite aspect of the eagles are their different colors and how they fish for their prey.
Bax and his family went on to see the eagle demonstration in the auditorium and did activities like learning how to build bird nests. They later went to the Marion River access on the Missouri River where they were assisted by Runge volunteers to spot wild eagles with on site binoculars and telescopes.
Est made a point to remind people the opportunities for eagle seeing are not limited for today, as the window for more events and opportunities for eagle spotting are still ongoing.
"There are still plenty of viewing opportunities," Est said. "You don't have to be at a specified event to see eagles, which is part of the fun."