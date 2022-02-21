Family and friends hold vigil for Battle student killed over the weekend

COLUMBIA − Family and friends are mourning the loss of 15-year-old Aubry Doxley, the teenager shot and killed over the weekend in Columbia.
Loved ones plan to host a candlelight vigil and balloon release Monday at 5:30 p.m. in McKee Street Park for the Battle High School student, according to a friend of Aubry's.
Aubry Doxley was killed Saturday around 12:40 a.m. after a shooting in the 1800 block of McKee Street. Two other victims, a juvenile male and an adult male, were also injured in the shooting.
Columbia Police said she was found inside the residence, and officers began providing emergency care until she was transported to a hospital, where she later died.
A neighbor told KOMU 8 that she heard between 10 and 20 shots fired. She said she believes the shooter was outside the apartment complex and shot into it.
Columbia Police say the investigation is ongoing. There has not been any arrests made.
This story is developing and will be updated.