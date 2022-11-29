Family and friends remember Jefferson City bartender killed in weekend shooting

JEFFERSON CITY − Candles, flowers and messages were left outside J Pfenny's Grill & Pub after a vigil was held Saturday night for victims of a weekend shooting.
Two people were killed after a shooting took place inside the bar on East High Street early Saturday morning.
Police identified Jefferson City residents Skylar Smock, 26, and Corey Thames, 43, as the two victims.
Smock was an employee at the bar.
Damien Davis, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
It was determined after an investigation that the shooting was caused by a fight. Surveillance footage captured the incident. In court documents, Davis fired upon Smock as he escorted Thames out of the business.
A co-worker and friend of Smock, Taylor Horn, said she started working with Smock three years ago. She said he was always a joy to be around and very easy to get close too.
"All of my memories that I have of Skylar are here at this bar," Horn said. "I thought of him like an annoying older brother."
Davis was in possession of a 9mm firearm and told responding officers, "I did the shooting," when they arrived, according to court documents. Davis remains in custody without bond.
Horn says everybody is in shock.
"Everybody's shown support for Skylar," Horn said. "It's very obvious that he swayed a lot of people in a lot of ways, and he was there for a lot of people. He was a very popular guy here in town."
Davis admitted to firing a handgun at Thames and unintentionally shooting Smock, according to police.
Horn says a lot of people came into J Pfenny's just to see him.
"Its like we all were just talking to him just yesterday," Horn said. "That's why it feels so weird just because I feel like we were all just with him."
One family friend of Smock who asked to not be identified, said Smock had a big heart and would have done anything for anybody.
A GoFundMe page was created to help toward Smock's funeral expenses and to go toward his daughter. The page has raised over half of its $10,000 goal.