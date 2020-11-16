COLUMBIA - Thanksgiving is approaching and the holiday is looking different for some families.
The Boone County Health Department is encouraging people to only celebrate the holiday in-person with the people in your household.
One family is deciding to do just that. Johanna Cox and her family are used to having extended family and friends over for Thanksgiving.
"Usually during Thanksgiving, we have somewhere around 15 people here," Cox said. "But, we obviously won’t have that this year. So, learning how to cook smaller is going to be the issue for me.”
This year, it will only be Cox, her husband and two of her three kids. Her oldest son will spend his Thanksgiving break away at college.
"I know it's going to be lonely down there for him, but we don't want to risk it," Cox said. "We plan to send him care packages and order him a Thanksgiving meal."
Cox said that while things are different this year, her family is still staying positive.
“This too shall pass," said Cox. "We’ll get through this. We’ll make it through to the other side and we’ll be able to hug each other again next year hopefully. We’re just going to try to stay as positive as possible and still celebrate in our ways.”
Cox and her family plan to set up a Zoom or FaceTime call on Thanksgiving so that everyone can eat together like usual.