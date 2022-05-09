COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is still investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the 800 block of Grand Avenue.
According to CPD, 37-year-old Demetrius Ware was found with gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.
Terrell Gardner says he is a close family friend of Ware. The two met nearly 25 years go in elementary school, Gardner said.
"I grew up with Demetrius," Gardner said. "We met each other back in elementary school, best friends with his brother, which ended up becoming basically family to me. His mom became my mom, my other mom, and we just hung out as kids, played outside, inside, I stayed at his house. We became like family."
Gardner said Ware's mother called him and told him Ware had been shot and killed.
"I was shocked," Gardner explained. "Because the last time I seen him, we sat, we talk, we have fun. I'm just shocked because I didn't think something like that would happen to him."
Those close to Ware called him "Doc." Gardner said Ware was a kind and loving person to all.
"Doc was a loving person, would help anybody that he could, anytime that he could do it," Gardner said. "He loved his family. He loved his kids. I mean he had a great heart, he was a great. Growing up, like I said, he became more like my little brother than anything. He was always one that have fun."
Police have issued an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Isaac Bryant for second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to online court records, Bryant pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance in 2016 and served 180 days in jail. He also has a misdemeanor drug charge and another misdemeanor charge for theft/stealing.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information on the homicide should contact CPD at 575-874-7652.
KOMU 8 will continue to provide updates as they become available.