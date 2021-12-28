COLUMBIA - Father, husband, teacher, learner, mentor, paramedic, firefighter.
Those are just few of the words used to describe Boone County Assistant Fire Chief Bryant Gladney during his funeral service Tuesday morning.
Gladney was struck and killed while responding to a crash on Interstate 70 on December 22, the first line of duty death for the Boone County Fire Protection District.
The assistant fire chief spent more than 30 years working in the Boone County community, serving as a firefighter and teacher for the Boone County Fire Protection District's EMS programs. He was also an original member of Missouri Task Force 1.
Family, friends, fellow firefighters and first responders from across Missouri poured into the Hearnes Center to pay their respects.
Fire vehicles from communities like Lake Ozark, Holts Summit, Osage, Battlefield, Glasgow, Fayette, Washington, Callaway, Versailles and Jefferson City lined up for a procession that followed the funeral service. The procession led down Providence Road to Memorial Funeral Home on Business Loop 70 to a private family service.
The service opened with a message from Bishop Bob Farr.
“I believe God greeted Bryant in heaven with these words: Well done, good and faithful servant," Farr said.
Eulogies came from Gladney's friend and fire chief, Scott Olsen, and Gladney's son, Shaun Gladney.
“As many of you know, being a member of the public safety community is a calling. It’s a passion. But ultimately it’s a mission. It was Bryant’s mission. Bryant understood what it meant to be a paramedic, a firefighter, an officer, a teacher, a mentor and a leader," Olsen said. "He was a man who lived his passion and shared it with others."
Olsen said the two met in 1986 while they were working in Boone Hospital Center's emergency department, and over time, the two became very good friends.
"We were both pretty brash, pretty cocky young medics, a lot more hair than we have now," Olsen joked.
Gladney taught countless fire district EMS trainings and had a profound impact on numerous fire district members throughout the years, Olsen said.
“The educational methodology he developed to teach those classes was what made them popular," Olsen said. "But ultimately it was Bryant, the teacher that the students came to know and love.”
Olsen said the EMT and paramedic training program Gladney created with help of Boone County Fire Protection educators Ellie Corcoran and Bonnie Pemberton became Gladney's "greatest legacy."
“I think the greatest lesson Bryant taught us was by example, showing us how to devote our lives to public service by investing in both our current fire district members and future generations of responders," Olsen said.
Gladney's son, Shaun Gladney, is a firefighter in McKinney, Texas and formerly worked for the Boone County Fire Protection District.
He said his father modeled what it meant to be an ezer, the Hebrew word for "helper."
“He showed me what it looks like to be at your worst, and then more importantly, how to pick yourself up and climb out of that hole," Shaun Gladney said. "He taught me to work hard, to live below my means, and most importantly, to help others whenever I could. I owe so much of who I am to him.”
Shaun Gladney said his father was selfless and caring and that he was always working to be better.
“Be a better medic, a better teacher, a better husband, a better father," Shaun Gladney said. "He respected the past but he loves to challenge the status quo. Good enough was never good enough for him."
Shaun Gladney finished his eulogy, challenging everyone to "be better each and every day."
"Whether that’s in fire and EMS, in your marriage, with your family or in any walk of life. Never accept good enough. We owe it to him. More importantly, we owe it to ourselves," Shaun Gladney said.
You can watch the full funeral service and procession in the videos below.