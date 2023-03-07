COLUMBIA - Family and friends of a Rock Bridge High School student killed in a crash Monday gathered Tuesday night to remember their loved one.
Cash Martin, a sophomore baseball player, was killed in a two-vehicle crash in south Columbia around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Family members and friends set up a memorial in the area of the crash by putting up a cross with Martin's initials, "C,M."
Martin was a baseball player at Rock Bridge and many members of the team gathered around the cross, embracing one another in the rain.
Martin's family also led the group in prayer and thanked them for coming.
People continued to mourn the loss of their family member and friend for over an hour.
According to police reports, Martin was riding his motorcycle west on Nifong Boulevard when an SUV, which was traveling east on Nifong, made a left turn into a private drive. That's when the two vehicles collided, and Martin's motorcycle struck the SUV's passenger door. Martin was then thrown from the bike.
Students and Columbia Public Schools staff are encouraged to wear a shirt with his number (19) or his name on it, to school on Wednesday, for "Cash Martin Day."
Martin's visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at The Crossing Church. The funeral will follow. A gathering of loved ones will be held later in the day at 6:30 p.m. in the Academy Sports parking lot.