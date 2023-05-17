COLUMBIA − Columbia Parks and Recreation's Family Fun Fest returns this Wednesday.
The event, which is free for the entire family, runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each summer month (May through September). The fests take place at Cosmo Park or Albert-Oakland Park.
Families can expect music, food trucks, live performances, art activities, hands-on learning, face painting, balloon art and much more at each event.
May 17: BEE Kind to Your Mind
- Cosmo Park
- Featured sponsor: Burrell Behavioral Health
June 21: Juneteenth Jamboree
- Cosmo Park
- Featured sponsor: Healthy Blue
July 19: Healthy Habits
- Albert-Oakland Park
- Featured sponsor: Compass Health
Aug. 16: Be Prepared!
- Albert-Oakland Park
- Featured sponsor: Boone County Office of Emergency Management
Sept. 20: Creative Kids
- Albert-Oakland Park
- Featured sponsor: Columbia Office of Cultural Affairs & the Missouri Arts Council
Editor's Note: KOMU 8 is a sponsor of Family Fun Fest.