COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers arrested one 18-year-old man and detained four juveniles for fourth degree assault over the weekend for their connection to a water bead gun shooting downtown.
Dave Matter, the Mizzou Athletics writer for the St. Louis Post Dispatch, said his family was downtown Saturday night when they were hit by the water beads.
"I don’t care water guns or whatever when they’re trying to scare people in this day in age with everything going on in this country, you just can’t do that," Matter said. "It’s fortunate that nobody that was impacted was carrying a gun and retaliated."
CPD said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. The department said in a news release the individuals involved shot the water bead pellets out of windows of an SUV while wearing ski masks.
Matter said the incident was not a funny prank, but "vicious."
"They were yelling and screaming and really aggressive," Matter said. "My 5 year old was the closest to the street, so I grabbed him. And then, they started shooting and we couldn't tell what. I felt it hit my calf and down my back and it hit my 5 year old in the chest."
Matter said the water beads did not hurt, but stung. He said it was the whole experience that was the most concerning.
"It was more just like the image...the ski masks, the guns, the screaming and just how aggressive it was," Matter said.
He said CPD officers were quickly on the scene. He said Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe also reached out to him.
"[She] sent me a message in the morning that they were on it. That meant a lot," Matter said.
He said the incident will not prevent his family from going downtown in the future. He said they will be a little more cautious and aware of passing cars.
"I really care about the businesses down there and I hope that this was just a little blip that we can get passed it," Matter said. "With everything going on around the country, with guns and everything, this was just poor taste."
Chief Geoff Jones said in a news release over the weekend that officers will respond to shots fired calls as if there is a real gun. He urged parents to talk with their children about using these toy guns.
"A split second interaction could escalate if the person with the paint gun or BB gun points it at officers or bystanders," Jones said. "We encourage parents, guardians and community members to be vigilant and if you have a child, family member or young person in your life, please urge them to be responsible."
CPD said during its investigation it found an actual firearm that belonged to one of the juveniles detained. Officers said that weapon was not fired during the incident.
Johnson was later released on scene with a citation, according to an update by CPD.