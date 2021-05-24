BOONE COUNTY - A family is grieving after the loss of a 24-year-old in Boone County early Sunday morning.
Junous O. Kelly was shot at The Vault on Clark Lane. Deputies said they found Kelly after responding to a parking complaint at the Lakeview Mall.
Kelly's cousin, Angenique Thompson, was with him at the time of the shooting.
"Shots rang out and everyone hit the floor," Thompson said. "Then, I got off the floor and lifted my head and saw that he was on the floor, so I ran over to apply pressure."
Thompson said her first thought was "my cousin is gone."
Thompson said she won't return to The Vault, but instead hopes to carry on Kelly's legacy.
"I think I'm just going to... keep his name alive, any way I can. By living my best life," Thompson said. "Like he did."
Boone County Sheriff Department's Captain Brian Leer said cars from The Vault would frequently block pathways for other vehicles to move through the strip parking lot.
"It's not uncommon for us to get parking complaints due to the parking lot being completely filled and vehicles be parked up and down Clark lane," Capt. Leer said.
Leer said the Sheriff's Department has received multiple calls for service around the Lakeview Mall area.
"A lot of parking complaints, a lot of noise complaints, we've received complaints about people in the area hearing shots fired. We've been on scene and dealt with people with medical emergencies, we've encountered people that are armed out there," Capt. Leer said.
Capt. Leer said in the weeks leading up to the incident, the department noticed common issues in the area. They brought in extra deputies to monitor the Lakeview Mall.
"There's indicators that we've already had gun play out there. We've had a situation where some people were fighting and the shot was discharged, we've had assault with bottles, where we had to meet people at the emergency room," Sgt. Leer said.
There have been no arrests regarding Kelly's murder.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office by calling 573-442-6131 or 311. For those that wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).