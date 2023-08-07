COLUMBIA − Family and friends are mourning the loss of their loved one who was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday night in Columbia.
Walker Davis, 18, died after a vehicle pulled out in front of him and another motorcyclist as they were driving on West Broadway. Davis' Kawasaki Ninja 250 was laid on its side and he was thrown from the motorcycle. The other motorcyclist and their passenger were also injured.
Davis was a brother, son and uncle. One thing he always took pride in was his motorcycle. His family said it was a passion he shared with his older brother, Mason Davis.
"He followed the rules, he listened, he never over did his boundaries," Mason Davis said. "He was a good kid, the kind to give you his shirt off his back."
Mackenzie Richmond, Mason Davis' girlfriend, said the brothers were best of friends.
"Walker looked up to Mason immensely," Richmond said. "He was always down to to hang with Mason, talk video games, cars, life, etc. You could tell how much his family meant to him."
The day before the accident, Walker Davis and his two best friends got tattoos to represent their friendship.
"We did everything together. Me, our friend Ben, and Walker, us three, as tight as could be," Tristan Reed, Walker's best friend and roommate, said.
Haylee Cook, Walker's older sister, encourages people to be cautious when driving and to look out for motorcycles.
"Everyone in these [vehicles] are someone's family member," she said. "Someone you see on a motorcycle in their everyday life, that's somebody's family."
Nearly 6,000 motorcycle drivers were involved in a fatal accident in 2021, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. 42% of fatal motorcycle crashes happen when a vehicle turns left and the driver doesn't see the motorcycle.
An extra look from a driver, could save a motorcyclist's life. Motorcyclists are often mistaken for driving recklessly, but they're encouraged to weave in and out of lanes to avoid getting lost in blind spots.
Columbia police say the driver who hit Walker Davis fled the scene. Elizabeth Lopez, 23, was later arrested on one count of leaving the scene resulting in the death of another and two counts of leaving the scene, resulting in the physical injury of another. Lopez posted a $7,500 bond, and charges were not filed as of Monday afternoon.
"He was never a bad kid. He always wanted the best for everybody. I'm sure if she would have stopped to help, he'd be telling us from above to forgive. Because that's the kind of person he was. He cared," Mason Davis said.
The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety recommends driving cautiously to protect the lives around you. Knowing your blind spots and slowing down your decision-making process, especially at intersections, can give a better view of oncoming traffic.
"If you are turning at an intersection, and your view of oncoming traffic is partially obstructed, wait until you can see around the obstruction, scan for all roadway users (pedestrians and motorcyclists included), and proceed with caution," the Coalition for Roadway Safety said on its website.
Cook said that a package arrived for Walker the day after the crash. The contents? More motorcycle gear to keep him safe.
"Life doesn't need to move that fast. Slow down, take your time. When you get there you get there," Cook said.
Savannah Crane, Walker's sister who created a GoFundMe for the family, expressed immense gratitude from her and her family.
"I just want to thank you so much from the bottom of my heart and the bottom of my family's hearts," she said.