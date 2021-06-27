MEXICO –At 4:41 a.m. on June 27, 2020, Trish Harris called 911 after her boyfriend, Chance Davis, was shot and killed during a home invasion, according to police.
A year later – down to the minute – family of Davis, including Harris and their son, met at his grave to remember his legacy.
The group stood next to Davis' grave for nearly an hour on Sunday morning.
Davis' son gave a kiss to a picture on his father's headstone.
Some sniffles could be heard, but also laughter.
Davis' headstone is engraved with music notes, and the group played his songs as they stood in honor of him.
Harris gave permission to KOMU 8 News to share a Facebook post she wrote honoring Davis. In it, she said, "My world was turned up side down in a split second."
"You meant the world to me, babe. I wish you could see how awesome our son is today. And I know he gets it from you – all his awesomeness. He is great; he makes the world a little easier to live in, that's for sure," she said.
Three men have since been arrested and charged in Davis' murder.