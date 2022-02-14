Family of Columbia man fatally shot by Boone County deputy speaks out

COLUMBIA - A car chase that started downtown Sunday turned into a fatal shooting just east of Columbia Sunday morning.
According to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, a deputy shot and killed 37-year-old Blain D. Johnson after reports of a kidnapping and car theft that resulted in a car chase.
Mariah Johnson, Blain Johnson's sister, said she is one of the only relatives he had left. She said she still doesn't know many details about her brother's death.
"I don't know what happened and the cops haven't given me any information. I mean, they didn't actually even tell me that, you know, he was killed by an officer," she said.
According to Sunday's hour and a half dispatch call, the Columbia Police Department received reports of a stolen car and kidnapping from the Walgreens at 222 East Broadway in Columbia around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
Shortly after, the dispatcher said the suspect returned the car after realizing there were children inside. The suspect then ran toward Eatwell grocery store, the call said.
"A male reported a stolen vehicle out of the parking lot. While he was reporting it the suspect realized there were kids in the car and returned the vehicle to the parking lot... took off running on foot," the dispatcher said.
Around 9:15 a.m. dispatch calls reported a sighting of the suspect stealing a different car. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, a deputy made a traffic stop around 10:30 a.m. after identifying the stolen vehicle near Lake of the Woods.
On Sunday, Capt. Brian Leer said Blain was driving the car, failed to stop and drove off into a field west of Richland and Rangeline Road.
He said Blain got out of the car, started to run and showed a weapon. After that, Leer said a deputy fired at Blain and killed him.
Mariah Johnson said she doesn't understand the events leading up to her brother's death and wants to know how deputies saw Blain as a threat.
"One of the things he recently texted me and told me was that he missed me. We hadn't seen each other in a while. We're pretty much all we got left was each other. We lost my mother, my grandmother, and just recently my sister," she said.
Mariah Johnson said her brother had several run-ins with law enforcement and that he did not have a good relationship with them.
"The police knew who he was. And, you know, he was never violent as far as I know, with, you know, with law enforcement," she said. "However, I know that there was a bit of, you know, attitude towards them. But I do know that they knew him very well. And he was not a person that they liked."
At the end of the day, Mariah Johnson said she wants the community to know the facts before labeling her brother as a criminal.
"I want people to know that he was a good father and he was struggling. And he was doing his best. He worked all the time," she said.
Capt. Leer confirmed the deputy has been put on administrative leave pending the investigation. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed they are taking over the investigation.
KOMU 8 will continue to provide updates as they become available.