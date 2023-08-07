COLUMBIA − The family of an adult male shot by Columbia police officers Friday has confirmed his identity.

While authorities have not officially released the name of the man killed, his family identified him as 22-year-old Marquis Rivera.

Columbia Assistant Police Chief Lance Bolinger said officers were called to The Landing at CoMo apartment complex on Campusview Drive at 3:05 p.m. Friday for a report of a suicidal subject.

According to Bolinger, officers spoke to Rivera and cleared the call. Then around 3:57 p.m., Rivera called 911 and requested officers back to the scene.

When officers arrived, police say Rivera was armed and started firing shots into the air. Then Rivera started directing gunfire toward officers, Bolinger said.

Officers returned fired at Rivera, resulting in his death.

"Anyone that knows Marquis knows that Marquis is so loving and caring," Rivera's mother, Katuiscia Penette, said.

On Monday, Rivera's family sent a letter through their attorney addressed to Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe.

Rivera's family is requesting officers' body-camera footage and dispatch audio recordings from the time surrounding his death to be released.

"I'm not blaming anybody for anything that happened to my son," Penette said. "I just want to see it. How they say it happened."

Andrew M. Stroth, a civil rights attorney representing Rivera's family, says they just want the truth.

"The family wants to see the objective narrative and that's why they're in Columbia today," Stroth said. "We want to help them get answers."

Penette said she wants to see footage from that day so she can better understand what happened to Rivera.

"This is not making any sense to me. I'm still trying to process all of this," Penette said.

Penette says her son had not shown signs of mental health struggles. She believes he was reaching out for help that day.

"He reached out them to help him and they couldn't help. They didn't help him," Penette said. "He was trying to save himself from himself, but they killed him instead."

The family says they want more help for people struggling with a mental health crisis like their son.

"There should have been crisis intervention, specialists sent," Stroth said. "There's got to be another way than just shooting someone to resolve this situation."