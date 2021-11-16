COLUMBIA − Many members of Quillan Jacobs' family have posted on Facebook looking for justice and to honor their family member who was shot and killed by Columbia Police early Sunday.
Jacobs, and another man, Todd Duron Nesbitt Jr., allegedly had a gunfire exchange after an argument outside of Vibez lounge in downtown Columbia around 3 a.m. The incident left five people injured.
According to CPD, Jacobs fled south on North Fifth Street, while firing his gun north toward a crowd of people. Two officers then shot and killed Jacobs. Police allegedly found a gun next to his body.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has since opened an investigation into the officers. MSHP did not return KOMU 8's call for an update on their investigation. CPD's Internal Affairs Unit will also conduct a review.
One of Jacobs’ cousins, LaToya Bennett, said Jacobs was a family man who loved and adored his little cousins.
“I don’t think people understand how this killing has affected the lives of so many people and how many babies and kids love him and his personality,” Bennett said. “Kids even under the age of five cry themselves to sleep because he is no longer with them.”
Bennett said he is "not a thug or a criminal" and that he had a heart of gold and a smile that could change anybody’s day.
“Yes, Quillan made mistakes in his life, but everyone has, no one is perfect,” Bennett said. “We want justice. There are so many stories in the media about what happened, but all we want is the truth. What they are saying he has done is not even in his character and Columbia Police need to be held accountable for their actions.”
Bennett said Jacobs touched the lives of many.
“What a lot of people don’t know is that Quillan was the glue that kept our family together. He just wanted us to love one another, not fuss and fight,” Bennett said. “Quillan touched a lot of people in the community, everywhere you look up someone has a memory and something positive to say about him.”
Jacobs' god sister, Kimberly Glenn Reed, said Jacobs will be missed around the community.
"You won't really find too many people in the city that are going to say he was a bad person," Glenn Reed said. "Everybody has their flaws as a kid, and as adults we learn by our mistakes."
Glenn Reed says she was supposed to see Jacobs the night of the shooting.
"We were supposed to hang out that night and something in my gut told me 'don't go,' which I usually have those gut feelings," Glenn Reed said. "But he usually doesn't go out. He might be outside congregating with people, so him being in a club was kind of fishy to me."
Glenn Reed said Jacobs family and friends are searching for justice for their family member.
"Justice for Quillan, whatever it takes," Glenn Reed. "If we need to do protests if we need to write to our mayor or contact the congressmen, something needs to be done somebody needs to investigate we all want answers."
According to online court records, Jacobs pleaded guilty in 2009 to second degree robbery and again in 2014 to unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
Owner of Vibez lounge, R’Velle Fair, said in a Facebook post Tuesday the business will not open this weekend.
In the post Fair wrote, “We will have a mental health professional on site from 4pm-6pm this Saturday. Please join us as we begin to unpack, and address, the trauma that some suffered as a result of the acts of violence that have occurred, and continue to occur, in our community.”
The second suspect, Nesbitt Jr., was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of armed criminal action and first degree assault.