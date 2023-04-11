JEFFERSON CITY - The family of a Jefferson City man who went missing 28 years ago is asking for the public to contact police with any relevant information pertaining to the case.

Douglas Martin Brucks was last seen on April 10, 1995, and was reported missing on April 11, 1995. The case has remained unsolved to this day.

Brucks was 41 years old when he went missing. He's described as a white male, just under 6 feet tall, around 180 pounds, with light brown hair and green eyes.

Debbie Brucks Hamler, Brucks' sister, said on April 10, 1995, Brucks asked his mom to drive him to Country Kitchen to meet his friend for dinner.

"And so my mom dropped him off and then he didn't end up coming home," Hamler said.

Brucks called his mom on April 11, 1995 to tell her he was "at the lake" and someone was going to give him a ride home.

"But my mom waited and waited, and of course, I live here in Jeff[erson] City, and I waited with her and we started being concerned and we didn't really know how to reach that person by phone," Hamler said. "We didn't have cell phones back then and social media. So at that point, as the days went on, we were very worried."

Hamler ended up contacting the Jefferson City police, but nothing could be done since Brucks was considered an adult.

"Because he's an adult, they wanted to wait and do a missing persons report, about a month later, three weeks to a month later, because being an adult," Hamler said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

At the time, Brucks lived in Florida with his wife and two kids, but was visiting family and getting treatment in Jefferson City.

"He had just gotten out of Phoenix House for some alcohol and drug treatment, and just trying to get his life back on track," Hamler said.

Randle Phelps had been best friends with Brucks since they were children.

"Doug was always very loyal to his sisters and his family. He was a good friend to all. He was never mean. I never saw Doug Brucks get mean to anybody ever in my life," Phelps said. "And the one thing that Doug and I shared is that Doug was trying to recover from an addiction to Xanax prescription pain pills. And here I sit today, and I've been clean and sober for 39 years."

Around May 5, 1995, Jefferson City police filed the missing person report and started an investigation into his disappearance. Now, 28 years later, Hamler says she's still hearing new stories about her brother.

"Just an hour ago, I did receive a call from [a] former classmate who had a story from a week before Doug had gone missing that I had never heard before," she said.

Hamler said she wants people to know that if they're scared to get involved, there is an option of staying anonymous when sharing information.

"You actually can call CrimeStoppers, you're anonymous, you don't have to say who you are, you might give a tip that we've never heard before," Hamler said.

Anyone with information can reach out to the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6400 or CrimeStoppers at 573-659-TIPS.

"We've lived a life, 28 years without our brother," Hamler said. "And his son has lived the majority of his life without a dad and that is the saddest thing. We're just asking people on this anniversary, if you know something, and you feel it in your heart, please contact the JCPD or you can call CrimeStoppers."