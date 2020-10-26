Family remembers Columbia teenager killed in weekend shooting

COLUMBIA — Family, friends and teachers spoke out Monday about a 17-year-old who died during a weekend shooting in south Columbia.
According to a press release from the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call around 1 a.m. on Sunday on West Brookside Lane.
Officers said when they arrived they found 17-year old Bryant R. Wilks II of Columbia with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Bryant Wilks' family, teachers, and pastor spoke to KOMU 8 about the high school senior.
"Bryant was a natural-born leader, family orientated, and had a bond like no other with us," his sister Desiree Wilks said.
Desiree Wilks said she was older than Bryant but said he was always there to pick her up when she was down.
"When I needed to talk to him, and he would read me scriptures out of the bible," Desiree Wilks said.
Bryant Wilks had a strong faith, according to his pastor, the Rev. James Gray.
"Bryant was a young kid with a beautiful spirit and a beautiful heart. He wanted to become a Deacon and get rebaptized," Gray said.
"He was a manager at Dairy Queen; he had goals; he wanted to have businesses, his barbershop when he was older. He was planning on graduating high school early this coming December," Desiree Wilks said.
Bryant Wilks' teachers spoke about his character and the impact he made on their lives. Mrs. Wood said she had Bryant Wilks as a student at Smithton Middle School.
"I was close to him. He was one of my favorites, and he knew it. He always did what I asked him to do, and always gave me the utmost respect and was a leader in my classroom," his teacher Mrs. Wood said.
"We stick by each other's side no matter what. My siblings had such a special bond," his older sister said.
According to the news release from CPD, officers also found property damage to buildings and vehicles from gunfire, but no other injuries have been reported.
There is currently no suspect or suspect description, and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact CPD or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS.