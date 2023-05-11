COLUMBIA − Transgender minors in Missouri will no longer have access to hormones, puberty blockers and gender-affirming surgery following the passage of a bill Wednesday in the state Senate.
Lawmakers also passed a bill that prevents transgender girls and women from participating on female sports teams. Gov. Mike Parson is expected to sign both bills into law.
Nancy Wright has a 16-year-old transgender child and is constantly advocating for their rights.
"It's a pursuit of happiness and part of what we have a right in this country," Wright said.
She is active in Parents 4 Parents through The Center Project and is also a suicide prevention hotline volunteer for The Trevor Project.
"I've become a little bit more fierce. I've let down something that I was holding back," Wright said.
But despite the support received from these groups, life for the Wright family hasn't become any easier.
"I just want everyone to love each other, it would just be nice," Wright said. "Even if we don't understand, even if we can't relate, even if it doesn't make sense to us, if we could just love like truly love then it would be amazing and we would be okay."
Wright's family recently moved to Missouri so relocation isn't a possibility for them.
"I don't understand why people are picking on the gender of my kid," Wright said.
Quinn Wright is 16 years old and seeking gender-affirming care.
"I felt like my heart was like a rock in a well, it just sank," Quinn said of Wednesday's news.
Quinn says the bills bring a lot of fear and uncertainty.
"It's awful, I wish cis-gendered individuals would understand that they do not need to understand," Quinn said. "They will never understand how I feel about my gender because they weren't born in the wrong body."
The family said they wish people would realize that the transgender community is not a threat.
"I will never judge someone based on their gender, that doesn't matter to me," Quinn said. "I will judge someone based on how good of a person they are and how kind they are. I really don't care about gender, and I wish that these politicians and cis-gendered people would have the same views."
Quinn says the idea of potentially not getting hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is scary.
"I want to look like who I feel like I am, and I don't, and HRT could help me with that," Quinn said.
Raising awareness is a step in the right direction, Quinn said, but they said the recent legislation makes things difficult.
"I have had a lot of suicidal idealization and a lot of mental health issues and this fear is not helping," Quinn said. "Everything that is going on in my life is not helping me want to be here and I want to be here, I want to fight. I want to push for all my friends, for every trans person, I want to make a difference, but there is nothing I can do."
Wright surprised Quinn with a doctor's appointment to start HRT Thursday afternoon.
"I'm going to start crying, I'm so happy," Quinn said.