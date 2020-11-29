CALIFORNIA, MO. - As winter weather nears in mid-Missouri, homeless shelters are in constant need of socks, and a local family is on a mission to help fill the hole.
“They said you just don’t understand what’s it like to wear socks with holes and we never have enough socks," Gentle Ben's Socks founder Janet Miller said.
Janet and her husband Edward started the organization after their son, Ben, died from a brain aneurysm in his sleep in 2017.
“It’s a thing as a parent we hope we never have to deal with and it almost destroyed our family," Miller said.
His loved ones compared the 6 foot tall, 2001 Marshall High School graduate to Bigfoot with his long beard.
“He had a wicked sense of humor. He would light up a room when he came in," Miller said. "People were very seldom with Ben very long without laughing. He really loved life and lived it to the fullest."
The organization donated 3,000 pairs of socks to local homeless shelters last year. This year, its goal is 5,000, in the same giving nature as their son.
“It was our way of coping with his loss because we wanted the world to remember him," Miller said. "He came home from school one day, and he’d given his brand-new coat away because he saw a little boy that didn’t have one. He said, 'Mom, I have one at home and he needed it more."
Salvation Army of Jefferson City's Center of Hope received about 1,000 pairs of socks in 2019. It had 10 pairs left when the non-profit brought donations last December.
"The donations that we get are very vital, especially when it's snowing," shelter director Brian Vogeler said. "People's feet are wet. It's cold, and they need dry feet. We strictly rely on donations. We just really don't have the budget to go out and buy that."
Donations will again be distributed between Center of Hope and Welcome Home in Columbia on December 22nd, Ben's birthday.
"We are a land of plenty. Our philosophy in our family has always been if you leave the world a little bit better than what you came into it, your life hasn't been wasted. To know that he made a difference in people's lives while he was here but know he's still making a difference in lives even when he's gone means a lot," Miller said.
Donation bins are set up at The Grind coffeehouse in California and Schulte's Fresh Foods in Jefferson City through December 20. The group is also open to placing a bin in Columbia in the future if a business permitted and a volunteer collected the donations weekly.
Monetary donations and socks can also be mailed to Gentle Ben's Socks at PO BOX 291, California, MO 65018. More information is available on the organization's website.