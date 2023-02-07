Famous campus companion put down after massive stroke, owner says

COLUMBIA - The MU community is mourning the loss of a legendary campus companion.
Harlan, an 11-year-old Great Pyrenees, had a massive stroke and was put down Tuesday afternoon, according to his "official" Instagram page.
"So sorry for your loss. We will miss Harlan immensely. He brought so much joy to the entire Mizzou community, and brightened so many hearts. 🖤💛," MU commented on the post.
The large, fluffy dog was known around campus and was often called a "polar bear dog."
The Mizzou Alumni Association even recognized Harlan's impact to the community and used him as a model to demonstrate social distancing during the pandemic.
He spent time at Speaker's Circle, made visits to campus newsrooms, played on the quad and even made appearances in MU senior photos.
Back in 2017, KOMU 8 interviewed Harlan's owner, Cris Woods.
Woods said it became a daily tradition to walk to Speaker's Circle and visit with students for photos and pets.
Originally, Harlan had a brother, Harry, who would tag along for daily walks. Harry got bone cancer in 2016 and died.
Harlan has hundreds of photos with MU students shared on his social media pages, which has thousands of followers.
Here are a few photos shared by KOMU 8 staff.