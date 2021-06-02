COLUMBIA - The youngest contestant to ever win NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”, Darci Lynne, will be hitting the stage at the Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.
Lynne is a singer/ventriloquist who won over America with her sweet character and undeniable talent. She isn't a stranger to the stage. In 2018, she kicked off her national tour, selling out her first headlining family friendly show in just six minutes. Now Lynne is kicking off her 2021 national tour “My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not)” National Tour traveling from New York to Nevada.
Her passion for ventriloquism stems from her shyness and support from her family. In her younger years, Darci participated in talent-based pageants to become more confident. She soon went on to perform in talent shows in her home state and beyond.
Lynne's experience is diverse ranging from performing at the Grand Ole Opry and starring in her own NBC Christmas Special “Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas.” She has been on Nickelodeon shows such as “All That,” “The Substitute” and “Side Hustle.” Now she stars in her own Nick show "Unfiltered".
Not only is Lynne present onstage TV but also social media. Darci Lynne’s Instagram has reached over 864K followers. On TikTok, she has received 2.4 million followers and over 42.4 million likes.
Tickets will begin to go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets prices are $69, $49, $42, and $32 and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com.