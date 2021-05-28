COLUMBIA - For the first time since 2016 the Missouri Tigers softball team is in the super regional and fans are getting excited.
Scott Joffe has been a season ticket holder for 5 years and says this is the best Mizzou team that he has seen in that period.
"Their offense is just incredible, it's explosive, just absolutely incredible," Joffe said. "The pitching has been getting better and I hope it can hold up."
Victor Vu has been following the team all season.
"I was there last Friday," Vu said. "I'm really excited for this weekend. Reaching the super regionals is not something you see very often."
The team announced Thursday that the super regional had sold out.
LET’S GO!!!! #OwnIt https://t.co/mMp2hI160O— Larissa Anderson (@CoachLarissaA) May 27, 2021
Last weekend was the first time the team was able to play in front of a full capacity crowd.
"It was fun," Joffe said. "The atmosphere was awesome, the team played great, and it was a lot of fun."
Looking to continue its dominance, Mizzou Softball faced James Madison University Friday night in game 1 of the super regional.
It was a battle between Mizzou and JMU as it remained scoreless going into the seventh inning, but JMU knocked two runs in. During Mizzou's last at bat, the Tigers were able to push one run across in a two outs, bases loaded situation. JMU recorded the last out on a pop-up to left field. Mizzou dropped the first game 2-1 and will take the field Saturday for a 6 p.m. start time.
The Sunday game is only necessary if Mizzou wins on Saturday, splitting the series. If needed, it would be played at either 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.