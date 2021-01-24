MISSOURI - Sunday's AFC Championship is a highly anticipated game for Chiefs fans, including the Jacoby and Snell families from the Lake of the Ozarks.
The couples said they've been fans of the Chiefs since the Rams left St. Louis.
"We're celebrating already because we know the Chiefs are going to win," Debbie Jacoby said.
Both couples are watching the game from their Florida condo. They said they made the drive from Missouri last year to avoid any potential contact with COVID-19.
"We know they don't go around a lot of people and we don't either," Debbie said about their friends, the Snells.
Normally, the Jacobys had a party during every Chiefs game, but not this year.
"If the pandemic wasn't going on, either one of us would probably have had more company coming," Debbie said. "It's kind of unfortunate right now."
But, they still wanted to watch their Chiefs. It's something they look forward to every Sunday especially during the pandemic.
"They bring us excitement from our home," Debbie said. "They gotta keep going. We're waiting for the next game."
Both Debbie Jacoby and Barb Snell's favorite player is Patrick Mahomes. When Mahomes got a concussion during the game against the Cleveland Browns, Barb and Debbie were scared to say the least.
"Oh my gosh, I couldn't breathe," Barb Snell said.
"We just hope he's safe and well for today's game," Debbie said.
Both couples are hopeful the Chiefs will go to the Super Bowl and get another national title.
"We're hoping for a repeat," Barb said.