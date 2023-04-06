AUDRAIN COUNTY − A Farber man faces five felony charges after he allegedly stabbed two people with scissors on Tuesday.
Daniel Green, 44, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution.
Audrain County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Linn Street in Farber just before midnight Tuesday and found two people with stab wounds, according to a news release.
The deputies' investigation found that the two victims knocked on the door of a relative's house in Farber. Green opened the door and attacked the victims with scissors, according to the release.
One victim was stabbed in the stomach, and the other victim was stabbed multiple times in the head and once in the back left shoulder, according to court documents. Their current condition is unknown.
Green told investigators he cleaned the scissors because they were "covered in blood," according to court documents.
Green was taken to the Audrain County Jail. He was denied bond during a hearing Thursday morning. Another bond review hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13.