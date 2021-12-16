FARBER — Misty Lynn is doing something she's never done before.
"It put a drive in me that I've never had," she said.
The Audrain County resident is collecting donations for Kentucky tornado victims, particularly young ones ahead of the holiday season. She hopes to fill a semi truck with donated items.
"We kept seeing homes that were demolished, towns that were torn apart," Lynn said. "Kids and families that have to wake up and they're not going to have somebody the next day."
Lynn became inspired after she and her daughter saw images on social media of the rubble from Kentucky. One photo showed three children, including a baby, in debris. Lynn said the baby eventually died.
"I cried," Lynn said. "My daughter actually cried too."
After seeing the post, Lynn took to Facebook to ask for donations and figure out how she could help with relief efforts. The post was shared across various Facebook groups and Lynn has already collected donations from Columbia, Jefferson City, Hannibal, Mexico and Bowling Green.
"It's been overwhelming," Lynn said. "I never expected this. This has blown up and been so mind blowing. This is the time of the year, this is what this is about. This is small communities, people coming together to help people."
She collaborated with Melissa White, another Audrain County resident and founder of the nonprofit Networking for Needs. White has a storage unit filled with clothing, shoes, toys and more. She let Lynn pick out what she wanted for relief efforts.
"We sent coats and clothing and toys," White said. "Basically, whatever they felt like they needed. I feel like we're just kind of a small part of a big picture."
White knows the destruction tornadoes can have. When she was 16 a tornado destroyed her family home in Auxvasse. After that experience, she started volunteering with disaster relief. for the American Red Cross
"To be a part of helping people is a huge blessing in my life," White said. "I still have contact with some of the tornado victims in Jeff City. I've seen them come out of a trauma phase and give back."
Lynn worked with White to collaborate with other organizations like Walmart and Moser's to collect items to fill the truck.
The semi truck leaves on Friday at 5 p.m. and Lynn is collecting donations until 4 p.m. that same day.
To donate visit Lynn's Facebook page and private message her to confirm donation items and drop off locations.