COLUMBIA - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) projects a drop in farmers income in 2023. The USDA expects net farm income to drop by 18.2% to 136.9 billion.
The projected revenue loss of $30.5 billion is driven by higher production costs and less federal aid, according to the American Farm Bureau. It would erase gains made in 2022, when farm income increased by $22 million.
Despite the drop-off, farm income in 2023 would still be above average for the last two decades. 2022's $163 billion income was the highest amount of farm revenue since 2000.
The projected decrease comes as no surprise to Boone County farmer, Andrew Stanton. Stanton is a lifelong farmer who operates about 1,200 acres farm west of Centralia.
"Oh I'm sure it's going to," Stanton said. "Everyone's income is going to drop down some. They may have the income but they're going to have a lot more expense[s]."
Stanton said his production costs have increased because things like fuel and fertilizer have become more expensive.
Fertilizer prices skyrocketed by 80% in 2021, largely because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the World Bank Blog. Russia and neighboring Belarus produce much of the world's fertilizer.
The two countries export two fifths of the world's potassium chloride, one of the most commonly used fertilizers, according to the World Bank Blog. Fertilizer prices remain well above 2021 levels as the war in Ukraine rages on and the cost of coal in China, another major producer of fertilizer, has increased.
The uncertainty leaves Stanton bracing for lost revenue. Stanton said it's hard to tell just how much income will be lost until the harvest season.
"We'll know more in October [and] November what our real income will be," Stanton said. "But right now, with fuel prices, they've fell off a little."
Another factor driving down income is less government aid. The USDA projects direct federal payments to farmers to decrease by $5.4 billion from 2022. This doesn't include USDA loans to farmers and insurance payments for crop disruptions.
Even though aid money on the whole is expected to decrease, the Biden Administration announced more money for the Pandemic Assistance Revenue Program.
This "adds more money to a pot that was expected to all but disappear," according to a report from the American Farm Bureau. To be eligible for the aid farmers need to have operated in 2020 and lost at least 15% in general revenue.
Despite the projected loss of income, Stanton said he feels confident farmers will be fine.
"It's going to hurt some but everyone's got some reserves," Stanton said. "As long as it ain't a disaster people can weather some. Farmers are resilient."